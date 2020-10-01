Topeka Police return with 5th Annual Trunk or Treat

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department said the goal will remain the same – provide a safe place for families to celebrate Halloween in Topeka.

On the five year anniversary of the annual event that goal is two-fold, not only provide a safe trick or treating experience, but keep kids safe from coronavirus.

This year’s Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat will be held on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Hummer Sports Park’s parking lot.

In September, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment provided guidance for celebrating Halloween during the coronavirus pandemic.

To be safe KDHE recommends, “Drive in events where individuals receive a treat bag (with commercially packaged, non-perishable treats) or take away item from an organizer while the

participants remain in their vehicle.”

Kansas Department of Health and Environment recommendations for trick and treating.

Before the event staff from participating agencies will undergo a temperature check. Participants will be wearing masks and gloves while handing candy to children who are inside their vehicles.

Anyone who is feeling ill or exhibiting symptoms of coronavirus is asked to stay home.

Participating agencies this year include the Topeka Police Department, the Topeka Fire Department, the Kansas Highway Patrol and American Medical Response.