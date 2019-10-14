Topeka Police SRO Sgt. performs at Prairie Fire Winery

PAXICO, Kan. (KSNT)– A Topeka Police Officer is a sergeant on the weekdays, then on the weekends, he’s picking up his guitar and singing.

On Sunday, Jayme Green was the featured artist to sing at the Prairie Fire Winery.

Green is the sergeant for the School Resource Officers for the Topeka Police Department. He’s also a singer.

You can usually find him performing at local breweries in Topeka, and now at the winery.

He said he likes to keep his talents in and around Topeka as he sees the changes the city is going through.

“It kind of accidentally worked out that way,” Sgt. Green said. “I started playing about the same time the Topeka revival started to happen. I’ve been able to be a part of it and play at a lot of these new businesses. It’s really been a lot of fun and it’s been great.”

“I think it’s great,” Bob DesRuisseaux said, Prairie Fire Winery owner. “They’re very talented and we love hosting them. We have so many local, talented musicians. It’s great to have them out here.”

The winery has local artists play every Saturday and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

This is the second time Green has sang at the winery.

Next Saturday, he will perform at the Barrister’s Brewing anniversary party.