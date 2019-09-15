Topeka Pride celebrates community togetherness with annual picnic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– A Topeka nonprofit is celebrating the LGBTQ community all weekend long.

The annual Topeka pride week kicked off Friday. On Saturday, people gathered at Lake Shawnee for the third Pride Picnic. There was food, booths and great music for people to enjoy.

Topeka Pride said this picnic is more than just having fun, it’s about togetherness in the Topeka community.

“There are all kinds of people living in Topeka,” said Topeka Pride President Brian Laird. “Topeka is awesome. They’re all awesome people. There are LGBTQ and others, and straight people in Topeka. We all live here. And we all need to get along together.”

“This event provides an opportunity for folks who maybe have not come to grips yet with who they are, to get out and feel free to express themselves,” said Topeka Pride Board Member Bo Turney. “For those who are a little more comfortable, it’s a chance to hold hands with your partner without worrying about something happening. Worrying about some kind of danger.”

Topeka Pride week wrapped up with a drag show at the Woodshed.