Topeka Public Schools considers suing e-cigarette maker Juul

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Public schools could be on the list of districts suing the e-cigarette company Juul.

The district heard from a Kansas City attorney at a board meeting Thursday. The attorney told the board if they choose to sue the company, they could be compensated for the time and resources the district has had to spend dealing with students vaping.

Several Kansas school districts have already filed a lawsuit against Juul.

Juul has said it doesn’t market to teens and its products are meant to be an alternative to smoking.