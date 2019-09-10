Topeka Public Schools Foundation recognizes Greg Schwerdt as 2019 Patron Award Winner

The Topeka Public Schools Foundation Community Breakfast was held Tuesday morning at the Downtown Ramada Inn and Convention Center. The TPS Foundation provides assistance and support to the Topeka Public Schools through Grants and Scholarships. This year’s breakfast celebrates the 10-year anniversary for this community event. This year’s Patron Award Winner was Greg Schwerdt of Schwerdt Design Group. Schwerdt was recognized for his dedication to the District and the TPS Foundation. Pamela Johnson-Betts, TPS Foundation Executive Director, recognized Greg Schwerdt at the breakfast. Dr. Tiffany Anderson, Superintendent of Topeka Public Schools gave the State of the District report. Jim Ogle was emcee for the morning event. The Topeka West JROTC presented the colors, Topeka High Drum Line, Highland Park High Choir and the I See Me Students from Williams Magnet School provided the entertainment.