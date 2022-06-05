TOPEKA (KSNT)- Topeka Public School students can attend free courses this summer.

The Topeka Public Schools’ PreK-8th grade extended school year program focuses on academic achievement and enrichment. Each program, based on the student’s grade, is designed for high-impact learning in a fun environment. There are in-person and virtual options available.

The camps will have:

Arts and crafts

Athletics

Builders workshops

Cooking and baking classes

Coding and robotics

Drama and theatre courses

Engineering

Yoga

Music

Photography

Science

Foreign language

Virtual book club and more

These camps are free to Topeka Public School students and $50 for out-of-district students per week.

There is no transportation available for the camps or classes. The camps will be held at Topeka High School or TCALC. Breakfast and lunch will be provided for all students.

Weeks for enrichment camps are:

Week 1 – June 6 to June 10

Week 2 – June 13 to June 17

Week 3 – June 20 to June 24

Week 4 – June 27 to July 1

To register for classes and learn more information, click here.