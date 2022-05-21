TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka based rapper is hosting a big event Sunday evening at Lake Shawnee. This year the rapper combined his barbecue and shoe giveaway into one evening of fun.

Taking place at Shelter Number 5, the event starts at 5:30 and will go until 10.

Barbecue and kids shoes will be given away, in addition to a large water fight that will take place with balloons and water guns.

The rapper says 500 pairs of sneakers are going to be given away on a first come first serve basis.

“It means a lot to do this for the community,” T-Rell said. “I’m always on the road doing shows and doing music, when I come home I like to give back. My way of giving back is to the youth. I like to see the kids smile and really show them a good time and give them something to look forward to.”

If you’ve got a kiddo with shoe size from 1 – 5, or want to enjoy a nice start to the summer on the lake with some free food, you may want to stop by.