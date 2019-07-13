Topeka rehabilitation center celebrates National Motorcycle Day with bikers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– Friday was National Motorcycle Day, and a Topeka therapy center helped people relive memories with the sound of bikes.

It was definitely a trip down memory lane for people at the Tanglewood Health and Rehabilitation Center, as motorcycles brought back the days they were once on bikes.

For months, employees have been planning an afternoon filled with choppers to give their residents a chance to have fun, smile and take a break from being inside. For some, this event was a way to go back in time.

“Some of our residents actually used to ride bikes,” said Shannon Heim with the Tanglewood Health and Rehabilitation Center. “So when we started talking to them about this national motorcycle day, some of their faces just lit up. So we like to do things that are meaningful here and that can kind of take them back and give them some good memories and some fun times to remember.”

People at the center also had a chance to go to the Evel Knievel Museum as Tanglewood had a raffle for two free tickets.