Topeka Rescue Mission annual Christmas dinner feeds more than 500 people

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Despite a financially rough year for the Topeka Rescue Mission, they were still able to celebrate the holidays with the community.

On Wednesday, The Topeka Rescue Mission held its annual Christmas day dinner.

The event is completely free for anyone in the community, but up until a few months ago, The Rescue Mission didn’t know if another year was possible.

“We were thinking that we may not be able to do Christmas,” Kim Turley with the mission said.

In August, the mission’s Executive Director, Barry Feaker, announced that a lack of money could shut them down.

“The giving started falling off at the beginning of this year dramatically and we found out we weren’t the only ones in the country due to a lot of different things,” Feaker said.

Despite the dip in charitable giving across the country, the Rescue Mission said the generosity from Topeka has kept them afloat.

“They came along when we announced in August that we were in jeopardy of keeping our shelters open and they began to pour financially into the rescue mission,” Feaker said. “More volunteers, more items given, as well as finances given.”

Throughout the year, the rescue mission helps provide thousands of people in Topeka with things like clothes, food, and a warm place to stay.

Events like the one today show just how important the rescue is.

“Just being able to have a Christmas day where the guests can come and eat and then also come through and get some stuffed animals and a small gift,” Turley said. “It’s just, I mean, a great way to spread Christmas cheer.”

Wednesday’s Christmas dinner was able to feed more than 500 people in the community.