Topeka roommates parody Billy Joel song to ‘We Didn’t Start the Virus’

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– Staying at home has been challenging, but a group of roommates is expressing their quarantine experience in a song.

The parody is to Billy Joel’s song, “We Didn’t Start the Fire.” Their version talks about everything we are going through in Kansas during stay at home orders. Canceled classes, cleaning, and of course, social distancing.

One of the creators, Ben Harwood, said while they understand how serious Coronavirus is, this is also a chance for families to have a little bit of fun.

“Certainly not to make light of the seriousness of COVID or anything,” Harwood said. “Just to relate to how much the world, at least the U.S. is feeling right now.”

Click here to see the full video.