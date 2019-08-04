Topeka Salvation Army, Walmart partnering for first ‘Stuff the Bus’

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– The Topeka Salvation Army is making sure no child is left behind this school year.

For the first time, Salvation Army’s and Walmart’s across the country have teamed up for a back to school Stuff the Bus donation drive Saturday.

“It’s important to us because education is very important for a lot of us,” said Captain Christian Lopez with the Topeka Salvation Army.

The Topeka Salvation Army and the South Topeka Walmart teamed up to gather items for kids and families of all backgrounds.

“Sometimes people who have three or four children,” said Lopez. “I am a father, so I know that sometimes we need the extra help.”

Even using this time to give an extra hand to teachers who sometimes use their own money to buy students supplies.

“The need is so great,” said Shelley Robertson with The Topeka Salvation Army. “There’s just a lot of struggling people. And what the public doesn’t supply, the teachers will have to pick up and help with. So it offsets a lot of costs.”

Making sure every kid in Topeka has a successful year.

“You want them to get off on the right foot,” Robertson said. “It gets them prepared to go to school and feel excited about going to school.”

The Topeka Salvation Army’s Stuff the Bus raised 400 dollars. They also walked out with 27 backpacks, one of the most expensive items on a school supply list.

You can donate supplies to the Topeka Salvation Army, any time of the year. The Topeka Salvation Army is located at 1320 SE 6th Ave, Topeka, KS 66607.