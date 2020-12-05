Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library closing over high coronavirus numbers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library announced Saturday its closing to the public because of increased coronavirus cases.

The temporary closure will last from Monday, Dec. 7 to Sunday, Dec. 20, according to library leaders. Curbside pick-up and online services will remain available during normal hours.

TSCPL@Home is another option for people. The library said it will deliver items to homes every other week. People may also utilize the online digital library.

Hours for the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library are as follows: