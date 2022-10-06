TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man who was taken into custody following a wild police chase across Topeka made his first appearance in court on Thursday.

Eric D. Perkins, 33, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri now has a bond of $1.5 million after accusations of two separate cases related to a murder and car chase last week. Perkins is facing charges for:

First degree murder

Attempted murder in the first degree

Aggravated kidnapping

Aggravated robbery

Aggravated burglary

Aggravated assault

Aggravated engagement with a child

Criminal discharge of a firearm

Criminal damage to property

Criminal possession of a firearm as a convicted person

Police were able to detain Perkins after leading a car chase through downtown Topeka. Perkins’ next court appearance will be January 11, 2023.