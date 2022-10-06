TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man who was taken into custody following a wild police chase across Topeka made his first appearance in court on Thursday.
Eric D. Perkins, 33, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri now has a bond of $1.5 million after accusations of two separate cases related to a murder and car chase last week. Perkins is facing charges for:
- First degree murder
- Attempted murder in the first degree
- Aggravated kidnapping
- Aggravated robbery
- Aggravated burglary
- Aggravated assault
- Aggravated engagement with a child
- Criminal discharge of a firearm
- Criminal damage to property
- Criminal possession of a firearm as a convicted person
Police were able to detain Perkins after leading a car chase through downtown Topeka. Perkins’ next court appearance will be January 11, 2023.