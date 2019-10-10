Topeka Soccer Club breaks ground for new turf field

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Soccer Club is adding its first-ever turf soccer field to its complex.

The field will cost around $500,000 but the vice president of the board said it is money well spent.

“The expense is very great but you do get a lot of good years out of it and with proper maintenance, it can last quite some time,” said Vice President Seth Brackman.

Brackman said the new field will be easier to maintain and hopes it will attract more teams from different states to come play in Topeka.

They hope to have the field open by the end of the month.