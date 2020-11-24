Topeka Symphony Holiday Concert moves online

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Capitol Federal Topeka Symphony Holiday Concert will be a virtual, live-streamed event this year because of increased coronavirus concerns.

The Topeka Symphony will not allow an in-person audience because of reduced gathering limits in the recent Shawnee County health order, according to organizers.

The concert will be held December 2nd, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase here. Viewers will receive a code to watch the concert live and for the following 72 hours.

“Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our musicians and audience members as well as the staff and volunteers at the Topeka Performing Arts Center… We believe we can create a safe space utilizing masks and social distancing for our musicians and streaming technicians in order to allow the performance to go on,” said Topeka Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Bob Keckeisen.