Topeka tattoo shop gets in Friday the 13th spirit with piercing special

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– A Topeka tattoo shop is getting in the spirit of Friday the 13th.

People spent the unlucky day at the Absolute Tattoo shop in Topeka. The tattoo place offered $13 ear piercing for anyone who signed up.

Absolute Tattoo said their Friday the 13th specials are a way to meet new customers.

“I don’t know where it came about,” Brittany Carter at Absolute Tattoo. “It’s definitely not a money making scheme, we might actually lose money. But it gets a bunch of new faces in the building. Some people don’t even know that we are down here. And we’ve been here for 10 years.”

The tattoo shop did offer some flash tattoos, meaning people could choose from a list of tattoos for a cheaper price.