Topeka teachers get coronavirus pay bump

Topeka (KSNT) – A nice chunk of change is headed to workers in the Topeka Public School District.

The district announced Tuesday it’s giving full-time workers a bonus of up to $5,000.

“Topeka Public Schools recognizes the hardship on employees caused by remaining in a pandemic for multiple years,” Aarion Gray, a district administrator, said in a news release.

The payments will be split into four payments over the course of the year. The amount each worker receives differs depending on position: