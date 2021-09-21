Topeka teachers get coronavirus pay bump

Topeka (KSNT) – A nice chunk of change is headed to workers in the Topeka Public School District.
The district announced Tuesday it’s giving full-time workers a bonus of up to $5,000.
“Topeka Public Schools recognizes the hardship on employees caused by remaining in a pandemic for multiple years,” Aarion Gray, a district administrator, said in a news release.
The payments will be split into four payments over the course of the year. The amount each worker receives differs depending on position:
- Principals – $5,000
- Custodians – $5,000
- Cafeteria workers – $5,000
- School secretaries – $5,000
- Other full-time workers – $4,000
- Substitutes – $2,000
- New workers – $3,000