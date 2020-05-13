Topeka teen dies in late night shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A teenager is dead after a shooting in south Topeka Tuesday night.

18-year-old Joheem Meredith was shot just after 9:30 p.m. at the White Lakes Plaza Apartments, near southwest 37th and Topeka Boulevard. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died, according to the Topeka Police Department.

Topeka Police say when officers arrived on scene, they found Meredith with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

This is an ongoing investigation and KSNT News will update as more information becomes available. Anyone with information is asked to call Topeka Police at (785) 368-9400.