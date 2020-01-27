Topeka teen making Chiefs themed balloon art

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– If you’re throwing a Super Bowl party and need some decorations, a Topeka teen has you covered.

Santana’s Balloons is a Topeka-based company catering to party needs with some creative balloon art. Santana Holbert, 17, shows off her creativity with balloon football hats, Chiefs colored balloon headbands and even a Chiefs balloon dress.

Santana Holbert made a Chiefs themed dress out of balloons

Santana said even though we’re in Topeka, we can still go crazy for the team.

“Just wearing a jersey can show pride,” Santana said. “We’re Kansas. Kansas City Chiefs! It’s just a lifetime thing.”

This isn’t the first time she has done Chiefs balloon art. She’s also made Patrick Mahomes out of balloons. She said there is still time to get an order in for Sunday, just hurry before time runs out.

You can order balloons by calling 785-383-8627.