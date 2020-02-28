Topeka travel agency, tech shop debunk Coronavirus myths about products, travel

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– Concerns are growing about travel and about getting products from China in the Coronavirus epidemic. A Topeka tech shop and travel agency in the Brookwood Shopping Center in Southwest Topeka said there isn’t much to worry about.

Top City Tech owner Steve Morgan said he’s not worried about the Coronavirus being spread on his products from China. Mostly because the virus can’t live long without being attached to an animal or human.

The CDC said this strain of the Coronavirus can’t survive on surfaces, so there’s a very low risk of spreading from products or packaging shipped over a period of days or weeks.

“By the time it gets to us, the virus is probably dead,” Morgan said. “I’m not concerned about it at all. A virus can’t live on a surface indefinitely.”

Morgan said the only concern he has is paying out of pocket because supplies from China are becoming more scarce.

“The cost of our supplies have gone up a little bit,” Morgan said. “We’re not able to buy as many as we could before. So we’re leaning on more American suppliers.”

People are also becoming more concerned about traveling to other countries especially areas with confirmed cases.

“Should someone be concerned? Yes,” Richard Knoll said, president of Cruise Holidays of Topeka. “And aware? Of course. But not panicked, and not doing anything rash where a cancellation could lead to a loss of money.”

Cruise Holidays of Topeka has had clients ask if they should cancel trips. Knoll said while it’s good to be aware, you shouldn’t live in fear. Avoid countries that have a travel ban. Not all of the places where cases have popped up are under those bans.

“We have clients that are in Australia right now,” Knoll said. “And we’ve discussed it with them. Again, it’s common sense. Wash your hands and be careful.”

The CDC said one way you can decrease your chances of getting the virus is to simply wash your hands, as the same goes for the flu and the common cold.

As of Thursday, there are 59 confirmed Coronavirus cases in the United States. Most are evacuees from Wuhan, China, or the Diamond Princess cruise ship. More than 30 of those cases are in California. So far, none in Kansas.

The CDC said your risk of getting the virus is low.