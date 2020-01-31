Topeka VA celebrating Chiefs with Andy Reid, Mahomes mannequins

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes are here in Topeka this week. However, it’s not the real star quarterback and coach, it’s actually a mannequin version of them.

The Topeka VA had a competition across all departments for the best Red Friday celebration. The Education Department did things a little differently. They used their retired mannequins and dressed them up in Chiefs gear.

They are hoping, it will be a good luck charm on Sunday.

“It took a group effort of a lot of the education department and beyond,” Richard Freed with the Topeka VA. “To get this display set up and put together. It was fun putting it together. So hopefully it will be a good luck charm.”

Richard said the bragging rights of the Education Department’s display is great, however, they would all love to have the bragging rights of winning a Super Bowl.