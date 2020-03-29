Topeka wellness program offers workout classes on Facebook

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– If you do decide to spend all day in the house during the statewide stay at home order, your physical health may not be a top priority.

A Topeka non-profit is making sure they are here for everyone at this time. Heat Up Topeka is a free wellness program. It offers Zumba, yoga and pilates classes to name a few.

With the stay at home orders, and the cancellation of Topeka Public Schools- the schedule they base their closures off of- classes can’t be held in-person. So they’re moving them to Facebook, uploading videos, and Facebook lives to help you stay in the fitness and health groove.

“We know that exercise helps boost immune systems,” said Lisa Bassett, with Heat Up Topeka. “So we want them to keep going, to keep them healthy. Not just to stick inside and not do anything. Get outside. Get that fresh air. Get that vitamin D going. You can do your workout outside too!”

You can follow their daily workouts on their Facebook page. They’ve also posted YouTube videos of different workouts.

Heat Up Topeka hopes to have in-person classes by the end of April, or when the statewide stay at home order is lifted.