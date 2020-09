MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) -- There's one thing that everyone knows about NBAF, it is big and secure. We got to sit down with the facility's director and very first employee hired to get an exclusive look at what's going to happen inside the building.

"It's a state of the art facility," said Dr. Alfonso Clavij, director of NBAF. "It's literally the best facility constructed with the best capacities to protect agriculture against anything."