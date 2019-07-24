Topeka woman becomes her own ‘Wonder Woman’ after leg amputation

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– A Topeka woman survived beatings, two potentially deadly infections and losing her leg. Now, she’s becoming her own Wonder Woman participating in a marathon.

The day started with a marathon and ended with history for Lady Waters.

“I was the only wheelchair in the race,” Lady said.

When you meet Lady, you can’t see the things she’s gone through all because of her positive outlook on life.

More than 10 years ago while living in Missouri, Lady’s life changed in the blink of an eye, after an anxiety attack leading to surgery caused her to lose her leg.

“When they did the angioplasty, they did not unclamp my femoral artery,” Lady said.

But Lady didn’t lose her leg right away, in fact she didn’t realize something was wrong until three months later.

“I couldn’t feel my foot,” Lady said. “My baby toe was black.”

In 2008, her right leg was gone. Then in the years to follow, she was beaten with her crutches. She also got MRSA and gangrene, two potentially deadly infections, between two leg amputations- one below the knee, then one above the knee.

“I could have died that day,” Lady said.

Going through all of that, her ambition, motivation and promises she made were still with her.

“They took my leg, but they did not take me,” Lady said. “One day, I’m going to run a marathon.”

Now living in Topeka, Lady is taking that off her bucket list. In June, she ran in her first DC Wonder Woman marathon in Kansas City. Being the only person to walk across the finish line, next to the wheelchair she started in. With her daughter Brandi by her side.

“You see so many people give up, off of the smallest things,” Brandi Pearson said tearfully. “They give up and it’s just nothing. She helps a lot of people. She helps a lot of people smile.”

Instead of giving up, Lady continues to keep her smile.

“She deserves the world,” Brandi said. “That’s all I’m saying.”

Lady also lost one of her children to childhood cancer. To her, all of these life-changing events are what really motivate her to do better everyday.

