Topeka Zoo coyote dies at 16

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– The Topeka Zoo announced Saturday their 16-year-old coyote, Smokey, passed away.

The zoo said Smokey passed in her sleep and was found by zookeepers. Smokey outlived the normal age of coyotes as she was 16-years-old. Coyotes live six to eight years in the wild.

Smokey came to the Topeka Zoo in 2010, helping educate about the difficulties coyotes face in the wild.

The zoo said Smokey was rescued from a prairie fire as a puppy in 2003. Her littermates perished, and her mother could not be found. Smokey had third-degree burns from the fire and suffered smoke inhalation. She was nursed back to health at a local wildlife rehabilitation center by the Topeka Zoo Education Director.