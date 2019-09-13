Topeka Zoo Educates members on the Importance of Rain Forests

The Topeka zoo held a free Conservation Connection class Thursday evening at the zoo in the Gary Clarke Classroom. Stephanie Wester, a Latin American Rain Forest Conservation Officer from the Rain Forest Trust, Warrenton, Virginia, was the guest speaker. Wester explained to the class why the rain forests in Latin America are vital to the ecosystem of South America and why it is important to protect the most threatened tropical forests, saving endangered wildlife through partnerships and community engagement. The Rain forest Trust protects the most threatened tropical forests by purchasing the land and converting it into private nature reserves.