Topeka Zoo holds ‘last’ Serengeti Nights fundraiser

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– The Topeka Zoo celebrated it’s last Serengeti Nights fundraiser on Saturday.

People gathered at the Topeka Zoo for food, drinks and animals for the second Serengeti Nights fundraiser. The event gives people a chance to see the zoo behind the scenes,.

But next year it will no longer be Serengeti Nights, it will be something else related to a new exhibit.

“Kay’s garden and Event Venue opens up next year,” Shelby Revelle said, fundraising and events specialist for the zoo. “And being our signature fundraiser, we do want to be able to have a location that fits the amount of people we want to fit inside a big area. Then be able to enjoy the rest of the zoo after that.”

Next years fundraiser doesn’t have a name yet, but it will be a Japanese inspired fundraiser.

If you missed out, there will be more fundraiser. The next one will be in October for Boos and Brews.