Topeka Zoo raising awareness of tiger extinction around the world for Global Tiger Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– There are only 400 Sumatran Tigers left around the world, and the Topeka Zoo wants to help raise awareness of their extinction.

For Global Tiger Day, the zoo set up arts, crafts and signs for people who walked by the Sumatran Tiger area. Raising peoples awareness that Sumatrans, as well as other tigers around the world, are in danger. In danger of being hunted, poached and being killed for rugs.

The zoo said while the day was about the tigers, changing our ways of life can help every animal in the world.

“The populations are decreasing,” said Elena Blum with the Topeka Zoo. “Because people are not aware of the really big threats that are being brought to tigers, to elephants to rhinos, all of those big names. So it still really is important that people are aware that tigers could go extinct here pretty soon if we don’t change how we’re living and things we are doing.”

The pictures they were selling were of some of the tiger cubs at the zoo. As well as artwork from past tigers. Every dollar raised from the crafts and pictures will go to organizations that help keep tigers from going extinct.