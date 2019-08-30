Topeka Zoo remembers Gary Clark with free zoo day

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Chloe and Cora Jo Cogswell are 11 year old girls from Topeka. Both girls are diagnosed with Down syndrome and Chloe also has Autism.

"Chloe and Cora Jo were both adopted," said Amy Cogswell, the girls' mother. "Chloe was adopted at the age of 16 months from Taiwan, and Cora Jo from China about 4 years ago. When Chloe came home, my husband and four children really knew nothing about Down syndrome or how to help her be the best she could be."