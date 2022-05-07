TOPEKA (KSNT)– The Topeka Zoo is adding a new member to the family, a Bornean orangutan.

The zoo announced Saturday that Rudy, a 36-year-old Bornean orangutan, gave birth mid-morning. After the birth, the zoo closed down the orangutan facility to allow bonding time between mom and infant. The zoo said both are doing fine. The gender of the baby is unknown right now. Mawas, born in 2004, is the father of the baby orangutan.

Rudy and her baby will be available to view again on Mother’s Day.

Rudy was born at the Topeka Zoo on Nov. 23, 1985. This is her third infant. Rayma and Bumi are her first two. Rayma was born in 2005 and lives at the Phoenix Zoo. Bumi was born in 2013 and is still at the Topeka Zoo.

Details about the gender and the baby’s name will be released at a later date.