UPDATE: Suspect in Thursday night shooting in Topeka, now in custody

UPDATE II: Topeka Police said on Sunday that a suspect was identified as Marshall Stewart IV. He is 38-years-old and is from Topeka. Stewart was found and taken into custody Sunday. He is now in jail facing a second-degree murder charge, along with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

UPDATE: The man has been identified as Bradley Bellinder, 51, of Topeka.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Investigators are looking into a Thursday night shooting in north Topeka after finding one person dead, according to the Topeka Police Department.

Officers went to the 1200 block of Northwest Polk on reports of a medical emergency. When they arrived, police said they found a person suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency crews later pronounced them dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating the death, and ask anyone who is interested in leaving an anonymous tip regarding the case to call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007. They can also call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400.