Topeka’s Board & Brush offers adults a chance to create like a kid

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– A locally owned craft shop in Topeka is offering adults the chance to create and be a kid again.

Kelsey and Scott Lorg are the owners of Board & Brush, a craft shop with a twist.

“We are every bit locally owned,” Scott Lorg said.

With wood and paint, Board & Brush is a do-it-yourself craft shop with a twist, it offers people the opportunity to create their own wood signs.

According to CNBC more than 163,000 businesses have closed, Board & Brush is hoping to beat those odds.

As of Aug, 31, 163,735 businesses have indicated on Yelp that they have closed. That’s down from the 180,000 that closed at the very beginning of the pandemic. However, it actually shows a 23% increase in the number of closures since mid-July. -CNBC

While there are 273 locations around the country, there is only one in Topeka.

However, the owners buy all their supplies locally, so money they make is going back into the community.

“Our wood, we get from Menards,” Kelsey said. “It’s going back here. It’s going into the Sherwin Williams that are here.”

Kelsey Lorg was born and raised in Topeka.

When she visited her first Board & Brush, she knew she had to bring it back home.

Not just because she loved it so much, but because she wanted to help bring a different kind of entertainment to the city.

“I love Topeka,” Kelsey Lorg said. “I am very passionate about our community. Being able to bring a business here, it just means a lot to me. I’m very passionate about what we do. He’s [Scott Lorg] very passionate about woodworking. Being able to take that passion and turn it into your business is pretty cool.”

Kelsey and Scott opened the business in January of 2019, on top of each having a separate full-time job.

After a successful year, coronavirus hit, like many other small business owners, they had to shut down for a while wondering what to do next.

“We are a young couple that has kind of put some blood, sweat and tears into this business,” Scott said. “We’re trying to survive just like everybody else is right now.”

Board & Brush is up and running again with some changes, filling the store with customers old and new to bring a different kind of entertainment to the city.

One of the ways they are changing how they do business is with private lessons for people who may not be comfortable being around others they don’t know right now.

