Topeka’s Top 20 Under 40 Recognized at Banquet

Topeka’s Top “20 Under 40” award honored members of Topeka/Shawnee County for their commitment to the Community Thursday evening at the Downtown Ramada Inn and Convention Center. Each year the Boy Scouts of America Jayhawk Area Council honors 20 members of the greater Topeka community under the age of 40 for their involvement, commitment and professionalism to the Topeka area. This is the 10th year the Boy Scouts of America Jayhawk Area Council has held the 20 Under 40 Banquet. KSNT Evening News Anchor Brooke Lennington and District Attorney Mike Kagay were emcee’s for the evening. This year’s honorees are,

Craig Barnes – Shawnee County Health Department

Joshua Barr – Graystone Painting & Refinishing

Timothy Bell – OK Program, Topeka Police Department

La Manda Broyles – Topeka Public Schools – Shaner Early Learning Academy

Cody Burger – Topeka Police Department

Whitney Casement – Goodell, Stratton, Edmonds & Palmer, L.L.P.

Christy Classi – Kansas Society of Association Executives

Aubrey Coufal – Topeka Housing Authority

Lindsey Dreiling – Kansas Department of Transportation

Tracy Duran – Stormont Vail Health

Aaron Freeman – Topeka Fire Department

Shanae’ Holman – Topeka JUMP

Tyler Levier – Prairie Band LLC

Eric Maydew – Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters

Melinda Neuman – Advisors Excel

Tiffany Noller – The University of Kansas Health System – St. Francis Campus

Damon Parker – Auburn-Washburn USD 437 – Washburn Rural High School

Shanna Simpson – Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center

J. Bo Turney – Irigonegaray, Turney, & Revenaugh

Alicia VanWalleghem – Leaping Llamas Artisan Shop

