Topeka’s Top 20 Under 40 Recognized at Banquet

Topeka’s Top “20 Under 40” award honored members of Topeka/Shawnee County for their commitment to the Community Thursday evening at the Downtown Ramada Inn and Convention Center. Each year the Boy Scouts of America Jayhawk Area Council honors 20 members of the greater Topeka community under the age of 40 for their involvement, commitment and professionalism to the Topeka area. This is the 10th year the Boy Scouts of America Jayhawk Area Council has held the 20 Under 40 Banquet. KSNT Evening News Anchor Brooke Lennington and District Attorney Mike Kagay were emcee’s for the evening. This year’s honorees are,
Craig Barnes – Shawnee County Health Department
Joshua Barr – Graystone Painting & Refinishing
Timothy Bell – OK Program, Topeka Police Department
La Manda Broyles – Topeka Public Schools – Shaner Early Learning Academy
Cody Burger – Topeka Police Department
Whitney Casement – Goodell, Stratton, Edmonds & Palmer, L.L.P.
Christy Classi – Kansas Society of Association Executives
Aubrey Coufal – Topeka Housing Authority
Lindsey Dreiling – Kansas Department of Transportation
Tracy Duran – Stormont Vail Health
Aaron Freeman – Topeka Fire Department
Shanae’ Holman – Topeka JUMP
Tyler Levier – Prairie Band LLC
Eric Maydew – Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters
Melinda Neuman – Advisors Excel
Tiffany Noller – The University of Kansas Health System – St. Francis Campus
Damon Parker – Auburn-Washburn USD 437 – Washburn Rural High School
Shanna Simpson – Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center
J. Bo Turney – Irigonegaray, Turney, & Revenaugh
Alicia VanWalleghem – Leaping Llamas Artisan Shop