TOPEKA (KSNT) – One of the oldest properties in Topeka is getting a bit of a makeover.

A young couple recently purchase the Vinewood out by Lake Shawnee. Now, they’re complimenting its rich tradition with a bit of modern charm.

The Vinewood has historically been used for live music, weddings and events. Joseph and Janie Frobisher closed on the property about two weeks ago. Since then, they’ve worked to rebrand the venue’s logo and social media pages. However, they’re trying to revamp the the aesthetics of the building too.

The Frobishers haven’t done too much renovating quite yet, but they’re currently working on a brand new bridal suite. They moved the groom’s room moved to the old bridal room. For these two, buying a wedding venue was somewhere down the road in their 10-15 year plan. However when the Vinewood became available, they just couldn’t resist.

“We were actually really excited when the listing came up because this was one of the properties that we had looked at for our wedding,” Janie said. “So, getting to come in and see it up close and kind of hear about some of the stories of past couples who have gotten married here was really touching.”

The couple said the space can hold 350 chairs, making it the ideal place for small to medium sized gatherings. The Vinewood features a large dancefloor, full bar and has plenty of room to accommodate guests. The Frobishers said they plan to work on the landscaping out front when the weather gets warmer, but for now, they plan to keep touching up the interior.

The couple plans to continue hosting live music at the venue, and are trying to fill their calendar.