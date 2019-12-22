Tornado sirens accidentally go off in Shawnee County

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – On Sunday morning tornado sirens sounded across Shawnee County, but there is no tornado danger officials confirmed.

The tornado sirens went off just before noon. Soon after the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office sent out a message saying that the sirens were sounded by mistake.

A spokeswoman said there was a training scenario happening in the Emergency Communications Center. The sirens were accidentally set off during that training.

She added that officials are reviewing their training process to make sure the mistake doesn’t happen again in the future.