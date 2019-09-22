TPD arrest 2 suspects following Saturday night shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police have arrested one person for attempted first degree homicide and aggravated battery Sunday morning.
This follows a shooting on Saturday night around 8 p.m.
The suspect is Anthony Eugene Akins-Bomhoff.
TPD says a 17-year-old male was also arrested for multiple other charges in relation to this case.
Officers were called to the scene on reports of a large group of teens fighting in the area of Huntoon and Tyler. The caller also heard gunshots.
Officials say they found one woman with non-life threatening gunshot wounds at the scene. She was taken to the hospital. Another woman arrived at the hospital with similar injuries later on.
The investigation is on-going. KSNT News will continue to update this article as more information is available.