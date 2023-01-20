TOPEKA (KSNT) – The lawyer of three female Topeka police officers provided a statement to 27 News Friday which calls the department a “good ol’ boys system.”

Three highly ranked officers in the Topeka Police Department filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Topeka and TPD Chief Bryan Wheeles. Captains Colleen Stuart and Jana Harden along with Lt. Jennifer Cross claim the department, “has a pattern or practice of gender discrimination,” according to court records. They believe Chief Wheeles promoted male co-workers into positions where the women were more qualified.

The following statement was provided to 27 News on their behalf:

“For decades the Topeka Police Department has operated under a “good ol’ boys” system when it comes to the promotion of qualified officers and its treatment of female police officers. As a Department charged with enforcing the law, the Topeka Police Department should certainly be required to follow the law. By refusing to promote more qualified female officers and instead promoting less qualified male officers, the Department is not only violating the law, but it is also failing to make full use of the talents of all of the officers available to the Department. Captain Stuart, Captain Harden and Lieutenant Cross look forward to proving their case in Court.”

Employee Rights Law Firm LLC

The plaintiffs are asking for damages of $1.5 million, including future lost wages, benefits and emotional distress, according to the court documents. The plaintiffs have also requested that a jury trial take place in Kansas City, Kan.

“The City of Topeka is aware of the lawsuit filed under Title VII. The city takes claims of this nature very seriously and has full faith that the justice system will resolve this issue. Because the matter involves pending litigation, and in order to not prejudice the process, the city has no further comment.”

Gretchen Spiker, Director of Communications for the City of Topeka