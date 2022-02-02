TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is operating in the walk-in accident reporting phase as of Wednesday morning because of winter weather.

During this time, officers will only respond and investigate certain incidents, according to TPD. This includes

Injury, possible injury or death

Possible impairment of a driver because of drugs or alcohol

Hit-and-runs

Incidents with a distribance between people

Any hazardous material situation

Accident results in major traffic congestion

Damage to a vehicle and towing is required

Topeka Police encourage drivers involved in other incidents to exchange insurance, registration and contact information, then call the department at 785-368-9551. People can also visit the Law Enforcement Center to report.

Officers remind everyone that Kansas law requires drivers to have their headlights on when their wipers are in continuous use as a result of rain, sleet or snow.