TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department (TPD) announced it will be conducting a training event in southeast Topeka today.

At 8:52 a.m., the TPD made the announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter. The training will be held around southeast 27th Street and Adams Street. Officers will be practicing a training exercise, according to the post.

The training will be held until 2 p.m. The TPD said there is nothing to be alarmed about.