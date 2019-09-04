Tracking a warm Thursday before another front pushes through

What We’re Tracking:

Mostly clear tonight

Heat returns Thursday

Possible storms by Saturday night and Sunday

As we head into the overnight hours skies will remain mostly clear as temperatures drop down into the lower 60s.

High pressure will begin to take over once again as we head toward the end of the work week and into the weekend causing temperatures to build again. Afternoon high temperatures will climb into the lower 90s once again with an increase of humidity leaving heat index values in the middle to upper 90s and maybe even near 100° in some spots.

Friday looks to be slightly cooler with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s.

This weekend will bring yet another front that will push through bringing in the chance for some showers and storms Saturday night into Sunday morning and another chance Monday into Tuesday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

