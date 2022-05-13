TOPEKA (KSNT) – With graduation weekend on the horizon for several schools across the state, there’s one thing you shouldn’t neglect – how you’ll get there.

Those traveling by car to celebrate the class of 2022 may want to plan ahead for those travel expenses.

According to Gasbuddy, a website that aggregates the prices of fuel from around the state, you could spend between $3.69 and $3.82 per gallon this weekend.

While we haven’t quite hit that $4 mark for regular fuel prices in the Topeka area, it doesn’t mean filling up your tank won’t hurt your wallet.

27 News met up with a father traveling from Texas to North Dakota to bring home his graduate. He’s got some advice for those looking to make treks big and small.

“There are a couple of apps that will tell you what fuel prices are in front of you,” Jim Bullis said. “Try and use those, it’ll save quite a bit of money especially if you’re driving 1,000 miles like we were this weekend it turns out to be a significant amount of fuel.”

For many this weekend will be the first of many trips for the upcoming summer season.

If you’re planning on traveling, checking out what apps can help you save a bit on the road could make a huge difference in the long run.

Whether you’re traveling from the Big Apple to California or the Little Apple to Kansas City, have a safe graduation weekend on and off the road.