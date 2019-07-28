TSCPL, Greater Topeka United Way open new Book Nook in West Ridge Mall

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)–The West Ridge Mall is adding extra space to their play area.

On Saturday, The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, The United Way of Greater Topeka and West Ridge have teamed up to open a new reading area for kids.

The library and the United Way provided books and toys for kids who may just want to take a minute to relax at the mall.

“It’s free, they can learn, they can play, they can do all kinds of thing,” said Sandy Hestand with the library. “And it gives them a break from all that shopping.”

The reading area also provides more information about the library and signing up for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. Through the Imagination Library, kids ages zero to five-years-old will receive a free book every month.

The Book Nook is next to the play area.