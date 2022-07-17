TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s been a unique weekend in Topeka.

Country Stampede, moving back one month to avoid weather issues that plagued previous festivals. Fiesta Mexicana, finally back after two years even with one of the traditions of the event missing.

None the less, both events bringing people from across the country together to celebrate with one another.

Since the Stampede has been in Topeka, it’s seen some unfortunate weather interference the city typically sees in June, leading to less than ideal country music celebrations.

“Last year we pretty much got rain every day,” Stampede Attendee Payton Jonson said. “We missed out on a lot of the artists last year because of the thunder and lightning. We got to see a lot of the headliners but missed a lot of the smaller acts and other people so that was kind of a bummer.”

For 2022’s festival, the event moved to July in order to combat those complaints.

“It’s just a great time, it’s great people, it’s super fun,” Johnson said. “We’ve made friends with so many people. It’s a big midwest thing everyone feels like family.”

On the fiesta side, Covid hit the Mexican celebration hard. Turning 2020 into a drive by parade, and 2021 into a food drive in place of a typical celebration.

“It was different of course, like the last fiesta and before it felt so long ago,” Fiesta Grounds Worker Noah Cordova said. “During that time we were hoping that the church made enough money, because it’s their biggest source – and just hoping we could have it again. We spent those years looking forward to this.”

Even this year, the event seeing setbacks with the carnival portion absent at the event.

That hasn’t stopped the celebration from welcoming people from across Kansas and beyond to Oakland.

“We grew up basically at the fiesta,” Fiesta Grounds Worker Philip Cordova said. “Family is a part of who we are, and our family is a huge part of putting this on. So, when Tio injured his ankle and he needed some backup we came running.”

Noah and Philip were raised in Kansas City. Even though they now live in Iowa and Minnesota respectively, they still make the drive down to spend time with family and lend a hand for the fiesta.

“We’re happy to do it,” Philip said. “Our family is a huge part of the parish, it’s not just fiesta we get to come down here and hangout with extended family members that we don’t usually get to see, and that’s pretty precious when you move up to Minnesota you know.”

Whether you went down to Oakland, or drove over to the Heartland this weekend, you had the chance to see some great musicians, eat some wonderful food, and spend time with loved ones in top city.