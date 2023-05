TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Police responded to a crash involving six vehicles Monday North of Topeka.

The crash was reported at 7:49 a.m. on Tuesday in the southbound lane of Lower Silver Lake Rd. and NW Hwy 75 resulting in minor traffic delays, according to TPD.

Two individuals were suffering from minor injuries, according to Topeka Police. American Medical Response, the Topeka Fire Department and TPD took the call.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by TPD.