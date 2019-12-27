Two more holdups connected to serial Topeka robberies

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The FBI said two more robberies could be connected to a string of holdups at Topeka businesses over the last six months.

Federal investigators released surveillance photos Friday from a Dec. 18 robbery at a Phillips 66 gas station near 37th and Topeka, and a Dec. 23 robbery at Loan Max, near 21st and Gage.

The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward in the case.

Other robberies connected to the string of holdups include:

July 20, Kwik Shop, near Sixth and Washburn

Oct. 15, Dollar General, 10th and Fairlawn

Dec. 5, Family Dollar, 21st and Adams

Dec. 18, Phillips 66, 21st and Gage

Dec. 23, Loan Max, 37th and Topeka