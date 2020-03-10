2 people quarantined in Shawnee County connected to coronavirus outbreak

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Shawnee County health officials confirmed they are investigating two people in connection with the coronavirus outbreak, but did not release additional information citing a “rapidly evolving situation.”

The two people have asked to stay at home in quarantine. The Shawnee County Health Department has established regular communication with the individuals. They will continue to monitor them for the next 14 days.

