U.S. Marshals arrest man in connection with South Topeka shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – U.S. Marshals arrested the man connected with a shooting in south Topeka that occurred last week.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Donald Jackson Jr., 44, of Topeka, on Wednesday for aggravated battery, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and shooting into an unoccupied dwelling.

Topeka Police were searching for Jackson after responding to a call of a shooting at the 2500 block of Clay St. on August 27 at 11:00 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. She was transported to the hospital for treatment of her non-life threatening injury.

Officers were attempting to locate Jackson after he was seen leaving the area in a vehicle.

Jackson was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the charges listed above.