Union Pacific’s Big Boy arrives in Topeka

Union Pacific’s Big Boy steam locomotive stopped at the Great Overland Station in North Topeka Tuesday on it’s way across the United States. The Union Pacific’s No. 4014 left Cheyenne, Wyoming on Sept. 27 for the “Great Race Across the Southwest,” making brief whistle-stops in communities along its route through Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah and Wyoming. The Union Pacific Railroad restored the 4014 Locomotive in 2013 and returned it back to service in 2019 to celebrate the 150 year anniversary of the Trans Continental Railroad. Union Pacific 4014 is a Big Boy-type steam locomotive owned and operated by the Union Pacific Railroad. Built in 1941 by the American Locomotive Company of Schenectady, New York, No. 4014 is the only operating Big Boy of the eight that remain in existence.