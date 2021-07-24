United States earns first Olympic medals

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 25: Chase Kalisz of United States celebrates winning the Men’s 400m IM on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

TOKYO (KSNT) – The US medal drought is over.

The United States failed to win any medals on the first day of the Olympics, which hasn’t happened since the 1972 Munich Olympics. However, the first medals came early on Day 2.

Chase Kalisz secured the US’s only gold medal with his 4:09.42 finish in the Men’s 400m IM. Jay Litherland finished second with a 4:10.28 time to earn silver.

Emma Weyant has the other silver medal. She also won hers in the Women’s 400m IM, finishing in a personal-best 4:32.76.

Kieran Smith has one of the United State’s two bronze medals. He finished the Men’s 400m freestyle in 3:43.94. Hali Flickinger earned the other bronze in the Women’s 400 IM with a 4:34.90 time.