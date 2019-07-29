UPDATE: Name of man killed in Onaga UTV crash released

ONAGA, Kan. (KSNT) – One man died and two other individuals were injured in a UTV crash in Onaga on Sunday morning.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff said around 5 a.m., a UTV rolled into a ditch on Onaga Road, just north of Onaga.

The crash killed the driver of the UTV, Brad Marten, 55, of Onaga, and injured Tony Kuehl, 49, of Hoyt, and Preston Simmons, 37, of Onaga. Kuehl sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office is now notifying the family about the deadly accident and investigating the crash.